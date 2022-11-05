GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on I-43 northbound at Atkinson Drive in Brown County.

The crash happened around 12:00 p.m., and the right lane is blocked to motorists traveling in the area. Heavy traffic is building on the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and handling the incident, which is expected to take around one hour to clear.

Local 5 News will update this when more details are made available.