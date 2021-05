GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – PMI Entertainment Group is looking for parking attendants for Packer home games as well as other events at Lambeau Field.

According to officials, anyone who applies must be 18 years or older. The parking attendants will work in the parking lots and around Lambeau Field.

PMI Entertainment Group manages most of the game day operations for the Packers.

Those who are interested can apply online.