THURSDAY 3/10/2022 6 p.m.

(WFRV) – All northbound lanes on I-41 at CTH U near Kaukauna have reopened following a Thursday afternoon crash.

THURSDAY 3/10/2022 4:36 p.m.

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – WisDOT reports another crash has happened on I-41 in Outagamie County after the Little Rapids Road crash cleared.

The new crash on the highway is at CTH U and it apparently happened around 4:20 p.m. – blocking all lanes of traffic driving north.

WisDOT estimated this crash will likely take an hour until it is cleared.

THURSDAY 3/10/2022 3:53 p.m.

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Traffic is backed up after a crash happened on I-41 near Little Rapids Road in Brown County.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. in a northbound lane and will likely take an estimated hour to clear.

The right lane is currently blocked and the Wisconsin State Patrol is responding.

