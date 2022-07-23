SATURDAY 7/23/2022 12:20 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on WIS 26 have reopened following a brief closure caused by a Saturday morning crash

Original Story: NOW: Left lane closed on WIS 26 due to crash

SATURDAY 7/23/2022 11:59a.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A lane is temporarily closed on northbound WIS 26 near Oshkosh due to a Saturday morning crash.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), at around 11:30 a.m., a crash occurred on WIS 26 at mile marker 100.1.

Due to the crash, the left lane on northbound WIS 26 is temporarily closed.

Officials expect the closure to last around 1 hour. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is responding to the scene.