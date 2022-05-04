WEDNESDAY, 5/4/2022 8:32 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The incident on the Leo Frigo Bridge has been resolved and all lanes of traffic are back open.

NOW: Leo Frigo Bridge closed due to incident

WEDNESDAY, 5/4/202 8:14 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lanes near and on the Leo Frigo Bridge are closed at this time due to an incident.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, I-43 southbound and northbound at WIS 54/57 to Atkinson Drive are closed to traffic.

There is no word on how long the incident will take to clear up.

Local 5 will update this story when more information becomes available.