GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay bridge has malfunctioned while attempting to close after a ship went through.

Green Bay Police are asking residents to avoid the Mason Street Bridge due to the drawbridge mechanism malfunctioning. The bridge is currently closed to traffic.

Officers say they do not know when the bridge will be repaired. Crews are on the scene and inspecting the problem.

An alternate route has been given by the Green Bay Police Department. They are asking those traveling to use Walnut Street, Dousman Street, Interstate 43, or State Trunk Highway 172 to cross the Fox River.

Mason Street Bridge was closed earlier today for spring cleaning and it is unclear if that had anything to do with the malfunction.

