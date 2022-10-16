GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Numerous law enforcement agencies have blocked off roads outside of a Green Bay home on Sunday evening.

Authorities have blocked off Candle Way and Candle Court in Green Bay for an unknown incident.

A Local 5 journalist at the scene reports that the Green Bay Police Department, Oneida Police, Brown County Sheriff’s Department, and Ashwaubenon Public Safety are all on the scene.

No other information is known about the incident at this point.

