THURSDAY, 4/14/2022, 9:37 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Fire Department has given an update on the structure fire that occurred near North Webster Avenue.

According to a release, fire crews were dispatched to a house on the 900 block of Smith Street. They were able to extinguish the fire in under 5 minutes and was contained to the kitchen area in the lower apartment.

Two dogs were present in the house at the time of the fire and were removed by firefighters without injury.

Because of the fire, the residents of all 3 apartments are without a home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and Local 5 will bring you more information when it is made available.

NOW: Street in Green Bay blocked off due to fire

THURSDAY, 4/14/2022, 8:30 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Department is advising the public that North Webster Avenue is blocked off between Eastman Street and Day Street due to a house fire.

Officers are also giving an alternate route by using North Quincy Street or North Irwin Avenue.

Green Bay Fire

Green Bay Fire

Local 5 will update this story when more information is available.