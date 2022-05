WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – US 10 for traffic heading east in Winnebago County at WIS 76 is being closed due to pavement buckling.

Due to the intense heat, pavement can buckle causing damage to vehicles. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation estimates it will take one hour to repair.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is handling the situation and Local 5 will update this when more information is made available.