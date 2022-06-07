GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are asking the public to avoid the area near the main Post Office on Packerland Drive.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, the public is asked to avoid the area of Packerland Drive and Indian Hills Drive. ‘Police activity’ is at a business in that area.

Officials believe that the situation is contained, but reportedly need traffic to avoid the area to create space to work. The ample space will help the keep the public and officers ‘safe’.

Police said the alternate route is to use I-41 as a north and south alternative to Packerland Drive.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.