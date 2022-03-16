GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An incident at a local bank caused some local schools to go into lockdown for a short time.

Local 5 is at the scene of Capital Credit Union on Main Street where there is a large police presence. At this time, the police are giving little information on the situation, but they say the incident was a robbery and a suspect is not in custody.

Officials say they were called to Capital Credit Union around 10:20 a.m.

Schools are no longer under lockdown and are operating as normal.

We’ll continue updating this story when information becomes available.