SUNDAY 7/24/2022 4:30 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There is a police and fire crew presence near the Convergen Energy facility in Green Bay on Sunday afternoon.

Local 5 is at the scene of a situation near the Convergen Energy building located in the 600 block of Liberty Street. A portion of Liberty Street is currently being blocked off.

Police have not been able to confirm any details surrounding the situation, but smoke can be seen in the area.

Howard Fire Department is also on the scene.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are provided.