FRIDAY 7/8/2022 – 3:53 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An update has been given regarding the power outages that occurred earlier.

According to a release, the issue impacted WPS’ electric distribution system, causing outages for some WPS customers for approximately 45 minutes.

Power was restored to nearly 13,000 people who were affected in Green Bay shortly after 2:30 p.m.

FRIDAY 7/8/2022 – 2:37 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is reporting that a large power outage has affected a large area of Green Bay’s west side on Friday.

According to a release, officers are reporting areas of Howard, Ashwaubenon, and Hobart are the three cities that are experiencing major power outages.

Officers are asking motorists to avoid traveling if possible, as traffic lights are out in the area and traffic is becoming more congested. The Green Bay Police Department is reminding all motorists that inoperable traffic lights should be treated the same as a 4-way stop sign.

There is no word on what has caused the power outage and Local 5 News will update this when more information is available.

For the latest on outages, you can visit Wisconsin Public Service’s Power Outage Map here.