MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Divers are currently searching Lake Michigan for a person who went into the water and never returned in the City of Manitowoc.

According to the Manitowoc Fire Department, they have crews out working with divers to locate the person, who went into Lake Michigan fully clothed.

Rescue helicopters can be seen, searching the area for the missing person.

According to a Facebook post, the S.S. Badger has been delayed due to the water emergency. The ship is expected to reach Ludington, Michigan later in the evening on Friday.

No further details have been given and Local 5 will update this when more information is made available.