WEDNESDAY 6/15/2022, 7:59p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The area on 172 eastbound has been cleared.

NOW: Semi tipped over on 172 EB, avoid the area

WEDNESDAY 6/15/2022 6:44 p.m.

(WFRV) – Brown County Sheriff’s are warning people of lanes on 172 that are closed.

According to their Twitter, on 172 eastbound at Ashland, three lanes are closed due to a semi that is blown over. They ask that you avoid the area.

They also mention that Velp Ave. in Howard is impassible because of down power lines.

