OUTAGAMIE, CO., Wis. (WFRV) – Drivers going north on I-41 will see lanes blocked at WIS 55 near Kaukauna due to a crash.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), all lanes going north will be blocked for an estimated two hours.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is responding.

This article will be updated when Local 5 gets more information.