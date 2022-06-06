MONDAY 6/6/2022 6:03 p.m.

FOND DU LAC, CO., Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports the crash is cleared, nearly an hour and a half earlier than estimated.

It said the left lane of traffic is operational but does not comment about the northbound median.

Original: NOW: Traffic impacted on I-41 at County OO in Fond du Lac Co.

MONDAY 6/6/2022 5:47 p.m.

FOND DU LAC, CO., Wis. (WFRV) – A crash is impacting the left lane of traffic driving south on I-41 in Fond du Lac County.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. and will likely take two hours to clear.

Deputies with the Fond Du Lac County Sheriff’s Office are responding. The median for traffic driving north is also closed.

