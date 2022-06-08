OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Due to an incident, US 41 at CTH SS for traffic heading north has all lanes closed down.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. and is expected to take around two hours to clear.

Officials are giving an alternate route where motorists are to exit and go east on CTH SS, then north on CTH S back to US 41.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is on scene and advising those traveling to avoid the area of Frog Pond Road due to an active call for service.

Sheriff Skarban says that the situation is contained and isolated to the area. There is no danger to the public.

