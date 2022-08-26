OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a utility emergency on WIS 76 for both north and southbound traffic.

According to WisDOT, the utility emergency on WIS 76 is at County M and happened around 2:15 p.m. As a result, all lanes on WIS 76 are closed at this time. There is no word on what exactly caused the utility emergency.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and handling the incident. WisDOT is expecting the emergency to take over two hours to clear.

Local 5 News will update this should any further details become available.