'Noxious' fumes at Blue Harbor Resort prompt response from Hazmat team

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Hazmat team was called to Blue Harbor Resort after an employee came across fumes coming from the pool filtration room.

The Sheboygan Fire Department says on May 16 around 12:30 p.m., crews were sent to Blue Harbor Resort for a possible Hazmat leak in the area of the pool filtration room. An employee told officials that he opened the door to the filtration room and was ‘overcome’ with fumes.

He closed the door and called the fire department. The spill was determined to be contained in the pool filtration room. The area surrounding the room was evacuated until the Hazmat team arrived.

When the Hazmat team arrived, two hoses were found disconnected from the filtration system. The hoses were reportedly part of an injection system that brings chemicals into the piping for the resort’s pool.

Photo courtesy of Sheboygan Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Sheboygan Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Sheboygan Fire Department

The chemicals reportedly mixed on the ground and caused a noxious odor and fumes. The fire department washed down the area and diluted chemicals to make the area safe.

No injuries were reported. Authorities say that $1,000 in damages were caused. No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.