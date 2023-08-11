OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released its preliminary investigation into the deadly mid–air collision between two aircraft on the grounds of EAA AirVenture on July 29.

According to the NTSB, an examination of both aircraft revealed no evidence of any ‘preimpact mechanical malfunctions or failures’ that would have prevented normal operation.

Just before 12:30 p.m. on July 29, a Rotorway 162F helicopter, and an ELA Eclipse 10 gyroplane were involved in a mid-air collision, causing the death of both the driver and a passenger of the helicopter. Authorities say that the driver of the gyroplane received ‘serious injuries’ and a passenger received minor injuries.

The NTSB states that both aircraft were destroyed in the crash.

N193AZ Rotorway 162F helicopter (Photo from: NTSB) N221EL ELA Eclipse 10 gyroplane and unoccupied parked airplane (Photo from: NTSB)

A statement in the NTSB’s preliminary investigation details what happened leading up to the collision:

According to multiple videos and witness accounts, the gyroplane was approaching the EAA Ultralight/Homebuilt Rotorcraft runway from the south on the base leg when it executed a left 360° turn. The helicopter, which was positioned behind the gyroplane in the traffic pattern, was also approaching the runway on the base leg from the south following the north/south paved road. About 250 feet above ground level, the gyroplane impacted the left side of the helicopter. Both aircraft descended in a near vertical attitude towards the terrain with debris separating from both aircraft. The helicopter impacted the terrain, came to rest inverted, and a

postaccident fire ensued. The gyroplane impacted an unoccupied parked fixedwing airplane. No ground injuries were reported. National Transportation Safety Board

No additional details were provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story when new information is released.