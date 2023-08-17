OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released its preliminary investigation into the deadly crash into Lake Winnebago of an airplane that was leaving EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh.

According to the NTSB, the North American AT-6D airplane, N49961, reached a peak altitude of 3,900 feet before descending rapidly into Lake Winnebago, taking the life of both the pilot and a passenger on July 29.

Authorities say that the airplane departed Wittman Regional Airport (OSH) around 8:57 a.m. after being at the annual Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) AirVenture fly-in and was in the air for roughly eight minutes before crashing into the lake.

The final portion of the airplane’s flight path (Photo credit: NTSB)

It was noted that the airplane was “operated as a Title 14 Code of Federal Regulations Part 91 personal flight.”

The airplane made a right turn toward the north for about 3 miles before it turned toward the east-northeast. The flightpath took the airplane over Lake Winnebago, outside of the OSH Class D airspace. The airplane proceeded out over the lake, reached a peak altitude of 3,900 ft, before it descended rapidly into the lake at 9:05 a.m. National transportation Safety Board

After crashing into Lake Winnebago, the airplane broke into pieces and came to rest in about 20 feet of water at the bottom of the lake. Authorities also added that the airplane will be recovered for further examination.

No other information was provided in the NTSB’s preliminary investigation.