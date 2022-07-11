MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A number of one-way streets in the City of Manitowoc will be changing around quite a bit in the next few weeks.

Pavement marking work is scheduled to begin on Monday and will be affecting 8th, 10th, and 11th Street. Those three streets will be converted from one-way to two-way traffic.

The first phase of the project will be on the east side of the 8th Street corridor and on the west side of the 10th/11th Street corridor.

Officials with the City of Manitowoc are reminding residents that there will be periodic lane closures at most of the intersections.

Phase II will consist of pavement markings on the west side of the 8th Street corridor and the east side of the 10th/11th Street corridor. During Phase II, it is anticipated that Washington Street to Waldo Boulevard will be closed for the entire project.

The entire project is expected to be completed in around 3 weeks.

For more information about the project, click here.