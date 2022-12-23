GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A winter storm is bringing bitterly cold temperatures to Northeast Wisconsin.

People were out shoveling their driveways and said they were not planning to drive anytime soon. More than a million people throughout the United States are without power due to severe weather.

Fox Cities native Austin Schnell says he is not a stranger to cold temperatures, “It is pretty normal for this time of year, I mean I am used to it. I am from here, it is nothing new,” said Schnell.

Schnell says he encourages drivers to keep their commutes as short as possible.

“They’re smart for not driving around, I’d do the same thing. If I don’t have to, I’ll avoid driving around, but if I do have to, I’ll just make sure that my car is stuffed with fuel and keep warm clothes and a shovel in the trunk,” said Schnell.

Local Doctors agree, emergency room doctor Al Salmi says respiratory illnesses are still making the rounds, so staying home will keep you healthy for the holidays.

“With the cold weather that we’re experiencing currently in the area, the number one advice is to stay in, try to stay inside, and stay warm,” said Salmi.

Salmi recommends wearing multiple layers if you must go outdoors, “To go outside what we advise is dressing in layers and ensuring you’ve covered your extremities; cover your nose, your face, your ears, those are the most sensitive areas of your body that are at risk of frostbite,” said Salmi.