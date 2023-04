MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Marinette County were hard at work on 4/20, making multiple arrests and seizing over 1.5 kilograms of THC products.

A Facebook post from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office shows just how much THC products were taken off of the streets.

Marinette County Sheriff’s Office

K9 Sander can be seen posing next to the large seizure, which deputies say over 3 pounds of product were seized in just one incident.

Marijuana remains illegal throughout the state of Wisconsin.