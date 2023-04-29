BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple agencies responded to a late-night kitchen fire at a Bellevue restaurant on Friday that sent one firefighter to the hospital for medical reasons.
According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews were called to Egg Yolk Cafe on Monroe Road around 11 p.m. on April 28.
When crews arrived fire was visible in the kitchen area and smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the restaurant. Additional assistance was then requested.
The fire was contained in about one hour with additional efforts lasting another 60 minutes, the release states.
No injuries were reported, however, one firefighter was sent to a local hospital for ‘medical reasons.’
Assisting agencies include:
- The Brown County Sherriff’s Office
- Brown County Highway Department
- Brown County Dispatch Center
- De Pere Fire/Rescue
- Ashwaubenon Public Safety
- Howard Fire Department
- New Franken Fire Department
- WPS
- GBMFD Fire Marshall’s Office
The fire is currently under investigation and no cause or dollar loss estimate has been provided at this time.
Local 5 will update this story if new details are released.