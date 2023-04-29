BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple agencies responded to a late-night kitchen fire at a Bellevue restaurant on Friday that sent one firefighter to the hospital for medical reasons.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews were called to Egg Yolk Cafe on Monroe Road around 11 p.m. on April 28.

When crews arrived fire was visible in the kitchen area and smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the restaurant. Additional assistance was then requested.

The fire was contained in about one hour with additional efforts lasting another 60 minutes, the release states.

No injuries were reported, however, one firefighter was sent to a local hospital for ‘medical reasons.’

Assisting agencies include:

The Brown County Sherriff’s Office

Brown County Highway Department

Brown County Dispatch Center

De Pere Fire/Rescue

Ashwaubenon Public Safety

Howard Fire Department

New Franken Fire Department

WPS

GBMFD Fire Marshall’s Office

The fire is currently under investigation and no cause or dollar loss estimate has been provided at this time.

Local 5 will update this story if new details are released.