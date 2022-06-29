DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Numerous fire and police vehicles are in the area of North Broadway in De Pere.

The De Pere Police Department is asking people to avoid the area near the Crow’s Nest Apartments.

According to officers, they are asking for people to plan an alternate route due to traffic being currently shut down on North Broadway.

Around 9:30 a.m. crews were notified of smoke and flames coming from an apartment at Crow’s Nest Apartments. According to battalion chief Brett Jansen, the fire was contained in one apartment and is under control.

Jansen also stated that the cause of the fire is unknown, as well as the estimated fire damage.

There are no injuries but they are still working on a headcount for all of the residents.

Officials say that they are using school buses to transfer any displaced residents.

It is estimated that crews will remain on scene for an additional 2 to 4 hours.

No other information was provided and Local 5 will update this story when those details emerge.