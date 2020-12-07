Nurse and mother of four remembered after unexpected death

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) Last Sunday the Fox Valley lost one of its own nurses in a fatal car wreck and family and coworkers remember Natasha Freistrom.

Natasha was the oldest of the three Freistrom girls says middle sister, Hayley and “Natasha devoted her life and treasured spending time with her four children and her loss is going to be truly devastating to us.”

The always jovial mother of four, Natasha Freistrom, died in a car accident on her way to work, Sunday, November 29 and Natasha’s two younger sisters say the family is still processing her sudden death.

The youngest sister, Amanda says, “The younger two boys, they really don’t quite understand the situation. The older two boys it still hard for them they’re trying to process the fact that they lost their mother. It’s going to take time for them to understand. We’ve been giving them all the love and all the hugs and support theyneed on their own terms to try and help them cope with the loss.”

Natasha was a member of the National Guard and in tragic irony, she was equally brave in another fight.

“She was also a health care hero,” says Natash’s employer, Sondra Norder, CEO and President of St. Paul’s Elder Service. “At a time when a good majority of the world is working from home right now. Health care workers are showing up every single day not only putting their lives on the line, working in facilities that have COVID.”

Hayley says, “We feel like everyone is essential especially in this time but Natasha remains essential to us and the residents that she worked with because of her fun-loving attitude.”

Norder recounts, “When I had the unfortunate responsibility of going to tell her coworkers why she didn’t show up on Sunday morning. One of the first things they told me was that the previous day on Saturday, Natasha spent some time with one of our residents who likes cardinals and decorated her room with cardinals just to make that resident’s day.”

Hayley says, “Natasha was always there to help so that will forever be remembered by everyone whose lives she touched.”

Natasha friestrom’s family tell local five that her funeral services will be held thursday a memorial fund has been set up at :

Verve Credit Union

Friestrom Boys Memorial Fund

P.O. Box 3046

Oshkosh, WI 54903-3046