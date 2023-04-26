GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A nurse at a mental health facility in Green Bay is facing multiple charges after allegedly having sexual-related incidents with patients who were underage.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 34-year-old Ysurf Shariff is facing six charges in relation to alleged sexual incidents with children at a Green Bay mental health facility. Green Bay Police were sent to the facility on February 24 for an alleged sexual assault incident that happened.

It was mentioned that a staff member had allegedly assaulted a teenage girl. The girl was staying at the facility for treatment. She ended up disclosing to a counselor about the incident. The complaint says the child lived in a different state.

A detective with the Green Bay Police Department traveled out of state to meet with the victim on April 13. She told authorities that while she was staying at the facility there was an incident with Shariff.

Shariff was working as a staff member at the facility.

While they were in a private room, Shariff allegedly allowed the girl to touch him. She also accused Shariff of touching her.

Video footage reportedly showed the girl and Shariff going in and out of a private room multiple times. In the complaint, it was mentioned that it was not uncommon for a nurse to bring a client into the room if the client wanted to discuss something.

In March, authorities spoke with Shariff at the facility. Shariff said that the girl asked to perform oral sex on him during the meetings in the private room. He denied having any sort of contact with the girl.

On April 5, authorities were sent back to the same facility for a different sexual call involving Shariff. A different teenage patient said there were inappropriate actions that happened.

The girl accused Shariff of asking her to show him her breasts and in exchange, he would give her antidepressants. She said she ended up showing him her breasts but never got the medication.

In the complaint, the girl said that the incident made her feel scared and gave her high anxiety.

Authorities ended up speaking with Shariff, and he ‘immediately’ denied the incident and said it never happened.

Police in Green Bay also got a police report from the Stevens Point Police Department where Shariff was investigated for sexual misconduct while working as an ER nurse in Stevens Point.

A woman said that she went to the hospital for a sore throat and where an incident involving Shariff happened. The woman said that Shariff offered her a place to stay for free, but in exchange ‘he would need something in return’.

The woman accused Shariff of touching his genitals and implying sexual favors in exchange for a place to stay. Shariff denied these allegations and charges were never pursued. The alleged incident reportedly happened back in 2015.

Shariff is charged with the following:

Second Degree Sexual Assault of a child under 16 years of age Felony Up to 40 years in prison

Second Degree Sexual Assault of a Child under 16 years of age Felony Up to 40 years in prison

Second Degree Sexual Assault of a Child under 16 years of age Felony Up to 40 years in prison

Exposing Intimate Parts Felony Up to three and a half years in prison

Child Enticement Felony Up to 25 years in prison

Exposing Intimate Parts Felony Up to three and a half years in prison



Court records show that Shariff was in court on April 25, and had his signature bond set at $50,000. He is due back in court on June 6 for his adjourned initial appearance.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story as the case moves forward.