Nurse explains how to stay safe in sub-zero temps

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — It can take just minutes to get frostbite or hypothermia, so it’s important to know the warning signs.

“(Hypothermia) is when the body temperature drops below normal,” says Brittanie Pinter, a nurse practitioner with Bellin Health Bellevue. She says both hypothermia and frostbite are a common emergency room visit this time of year.

Most of those calls come from people being outside in the elements.

“Ice fishing, or other outdoor activities. And in Wisconsin, I know there’s a lot of alcohol consumption,” she added.

In fact, drinking can create a much larger problem.

“We’ve all heard drinking alcohol to stay warmer, but that’s not really how that works. Even though we feel warmer, we’re still losing that body temperature,” Pinter said.

When it comes to signs of hypothermia, there are several, according to the Mayo Clinic:

Shivering

Exhaustion

Confusion

Memory loss

Slurred speech

The easiest way to tell there’s a problem, or about to be one, is if exposed skin begins to feel numb or painful, and turns red. And don’t let the sun outside fool you, Pinter warns.

“Even outside in those cold temperatures, making sure even when it’s sunny, just making sure that skin is covered, wearing hats and mittens and keeping that body warmth in even though the sun is out,” she said.

If you’re worried about someone who might be entering the early stages of hypothermia or frostbite, the best thing to do is start small.

“Slowly warming ourselves up. Going next to a heat source, but not necessarily touching the heat source, blankets. If your clothing is wet in any way, definitely getting out of the wet clothes and into dry clothes,” Pinter added.

The best part? Spring will be here before we know it.

You can learn more about the difference between wind chill, hypothermia, and frostbite in this “Beyond the Forecast” from meteorologist Ryan Morse.