Nurses, healthcare workers and other supporters oppose vaccine mandates in public protest

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Around 100 nurses, healthcare workers and other supporters took to the streets outside of Bellin and St. Vincent Hospitals because they disagree with COVID-19 vaccine mandates in health care systems.

Tara Czachor, Co-Founder, Wisconsin United for Freedom said, “I support every man woman and child to make their own vaccine decisions for themselves in their families. I don’t believe that employers or government officials should have the authority over someone else’s body to make these vaccines mandates”

Protestors said they are here for their medical right to choose to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kenna Witt, a current Licensed Practical Nurse and nursing student at NWTC to become a registered nurse, said, “I’m here because I am in nursing school. I’m facing getting kicked out of my program because I won’t get my second vaccination and I had an adverse reaction to the first one.”

Justin Schmidtka, Candidate for Wisconsin Secretary of State, said, “It’s for medical freedom, people should have a choice, we live in the United States of America. It is tyrannical, it is an overreach.”

Further south of Green Bay the Fox Valley Partnership Community Health Center on Waterford Lane in Appleton held an event aimed at getting those most in need vaccinated.

Brittany Goodrich-Braun, a physician and the Medical Director at the Center, said, “we absolutely recommend everyone that can get vaccinated, get vaccinated. Our kids are about to get back into school and a lot of area schools are not requiring masks this year, all though they are recommended.”

Currently Bellin health and HSHS, the group that runs St. Vincent’s hospital do not have vaccine mandates in place, and one speaker thanks HSHS for allowing them the right to choose.

Ascension, Prevea and Advocate Aurora Health are mandating vaccines for employees.

