GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

NWTC and Feeding America host local food drive

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) is continuing its partnership with Feeding America to hold local food drives for the community.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

The organizations held a food drive early Tuesday with two trucks full of supplies ready to help whoever came by.

Officials say that each week the amount of cars picking up food is increasing. In Green Bay alone, over 500 cars are reported to be attending the local food drives.

Feeding America says they plan to continue to hand out food across the state as they see that there is a great need present.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Community chips in to help Green Bay business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community chips in to help Green Bay business"

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"

Will Ryan discusses emotional return home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan discusses emotional return home"