NWTC and Feeding America host local food drive

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) is continuing its partnership with Feeding America to hold local food drives for the community.

The organizations held a food drive early Tuesday with two trucks full of supplies ready to help whoever came by.

Officials say that each week the amount of cars picking up food is increasing. In Green Bay alone, over 500 cars are reported to be attending the local food drives.

Feeding America says they plan to continue to hand out food across the state as they see that there is a great need present.

