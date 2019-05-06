NWTC annual car show donates car to early childhood center Video

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Car enthusiasts were welcomed to bring in and view some cool cars Sunday.

NWTC in Green Bay held their 33rd annual car show and swap meet at the new NWTC transportation center.

The event, organized by the NWTC auto club, featured cars and motorcycles, food, music and raffles.

Last year over 1,000 cars were registered for the event.

The swap meet area let people sell old car parts for other car enthusiasts to buy and use the parts to restore their cars for the show.

Participants talked about why they enjoy attending the show.

"This is kind of the first show of the season and you get a lot of flyers here for all the car shows for the summer out," says Richard Pelner. "And it's a nice day out. I go to a few car shows and I enjoy them."

The auto club donated a repaired 2010 Chevrolet Equinox to Encompass Early Education and Care.

The club bought and repaired the SUV, with much of the work being done on the students’ own time.

The proceeds from the event also helped automotive students.

"All the proceeds from the event go to students in the automotive program, so it's scholarships, it pays for certification testing and they take some of that money and they actually pay it forward by giving it to a vehicle today to a nonprofit organization," says NWTC automotive instructor Mark Ledvina.

Admission was $4.

Participants were able to receive a dollar off of admission by bringing a non-perishable food item.