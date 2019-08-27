NWTC changing length of classes to help students succeed

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Northeast Wisconsin Technical College is making changes to the length of its classes to better help students succeed. They are slowly transitioning courses from 15 weeks to eight weeks in length through a program called the “8-Week Advantage.”

In a classroom at NWTC Megan Urbanek studies massage therapy, looking to earn her diploma in a year. But instead of taking classes that last 15 weeks each semester, she is now earning credits in about half that time.

“I’m going to be able to go to school and still work and have time for everything else that comes with life,” said Urbanek.

Urbanek is enrolled in one of two programs at NWTC moving to eight-week classes in a program called the “8-Week Advantage.”

“Students will still come out knowing exactly what they knew when they took the course in 15 weeks. But we’re changing the time frame that we offer the courses,” said NWTC V.P. of Learning Kathryn Rogalski.

Rogalski says the change is the result of studies which show with shorter, focused classes students are more successful.

“Students are much more able to complete the course at a higher level and are more successful looking at grades,” Rogalski said.

Under the program each semester will have two, eight-week sessions and another in summer.

“This way in eight-week sessions you can take one course the first eight-week session, one the second eight-week session, be on campus the same amount of time, but complete double the credit hours,” Rogalski said.

That she says will help part-time students finish programs faster.

“We really anticipate it will increase the speed in which they are able to complete,” said Rogalski.

While giving full-time students like Urbanek additional time to breath.

“We meet for two days, but that leaves the rest of the week open for my current job or studying,” Urbanek said.

And by next fall half of all programs at NWTC will adopt the “8-Week Advantage” with the remainder to follow in 2021.

“They wouldn’t be doing the eight-week model if they didn’t think it would be successful for the students,” said Urbanek’s instructor, Jaime Ehmer.

The “8-Week Advantage” has no impact on the cost of tuition.