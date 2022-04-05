GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A new art exhibit at the Northeast Wisconsin Technical College is celebrating transgender and non-binary individuals throughout the world.

‘Transcend: Transgender Voices’ is a selection of portraits that highlights these individuals who are living their lives openly and “choosing integrity over safety.”

“We are told to hide ourselves in order to survive and this is a way for me as an artist to show who we are, tell our stories, and take up some space,” said Rae Senarighi, the artist who created the portraits.

Guests are able to meet Senarighi during the week-long artist-in-residency event that runs from April 5-7. The exhibit itself is free and open to the public.

“You can just tell how much it means to them to see work that looks like them – to see people like themselves reflected in a gallery. So I think it’s hugely important just to be able to take up space in this kind of setting,” explained Senarighi.

The schedule is as follows:

April 5-7, the exhibit is open 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

April 7, Food for Thought: Radical Self Love presentation from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Staff says the presentation is open to students, faculty, staff, and the community. It can be accessed in-person in the Auditorium (SC130) or through a web presentation.

If you go, event organizers say parking is available in Lot H and visitors can enter through the Student Center (Door 9). For more information, click here.