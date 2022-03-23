GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin Technical College offers about 200 programs in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. During Women’s History Month, they are looking to bring more awareness in the underrepresentation in certain fields.

With worker shortages, more career fields are growing in need. NWTC is training more students in specialty programs to prepare them for success.

The school partners with various organizations to expose more girls to careers like public safety, tech, and various careers in the medical field. NWTC Instructor of Criminal Justice, Angel Van Noie says women are needed in public safety because it is a way for them to get more involved in their community.

Some students are able to graduate from the NWTC and instantly go into the workforce with starting salaries ranging between $50,000-$60,000. NWTC Associate Dean of Trades & Engineering Technologies, Jill Thiede says recruiters often seek to hire their students as early as the third semester. She goes on to say there is a growing need in for biomedical technicians with so many retiring.

NWTC programs range from 8 weeks to 2 years. For a full list of programs, you can visit their website.