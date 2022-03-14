GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Northeast Wisconsin Technical College has narrowed down their mascot names to eight on Monday.

According to the technical college, their mascot madness campaign received numerous entries, but the college has officially named the final eight. The mascot has been without a name since 2017.

NWTC Leadership, Marketing, Students Services, and student partners reviewed the submitted names based on rubric criteria and selected the top eight. The rubric focused on the frequency of the suggested name and its relevancy to NWTC, Northeast Wisconsin, or the student population.

The NWTC Mascot Madness Bracket

NWTC says there will be upsets, underdogs, and heroes. Matchups are scheduled to happen March 16-22, with the semifinals beginning March 24.

For more information on NWTC’s Mascot Madness, click here.