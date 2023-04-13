GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) has wrapped its search for its next president, naming the College’s first female to hold the position in its 111-year history.

The nationally ranked College has named Dr. Kristen Raney as the institution’s next president, replacing Dr. H. Jeffrey Rafn, and is set to become NWTC’s eighth president in its history.

A release from NWTC states that Dr. Raney will begin her role on July 1, which follows the retirement of Dr. Rafn, who served the College and the community for 26 years.

Dr. Raney’s selection was the result of a search process that began in the fall of 2022 that was led by a 19-member search committee with the support of the executive search firm, Academic Search.

Officials say the search committee is represented by community members, industry partners, and the Board of Trustees.

“The quality and quantity of candidates spoke volumes to NWTC’s reputation in prioritizing student success and creating a culture of excellence,” said the Chair of NWTC’s Board of Trustees, Cathy Dworak. “It was not just Dr. Raney’s background that led to the selection by the board, but also her values that aligned with our college’s mission and needs of higher education today. We are excited in starting this next chapter in NWTC’s promising future.”

Dr. Raney holds more than 20 years of higher education experience at institutions across the Midwest. Most recently, Dr. Raney has served as Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, in Davenport, Iowa.

I am humbled to be selected as the next president of Northeast Wisconsin Technical College. I am passionate about higher education because it changes lives and strengthens our communities. NWTC’s focus on serving its students and preparing a strong workforce is truly impressive. I am deeply honored to be selected as its next leader and to carry on our shared mission for student success. Dr. Kristen Raney

Dr. Kristen Raney earned a Doctor of Education from Edgewood College, a Master of Science from the University of Wisconsin-Stout, and a Bachelor of Arts in English from St. Cloud State University.

More information about Dr. Raney and NWTC’s presidential search process can be found here.