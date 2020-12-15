GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

NWTC Nursing Association gifts books and blankets to pediatric patients at local hospitals

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) Student Nursing Association is bringing joy to children and teens spending their holidays in Green Bay hospitals.

According to NWTC, their nursing club will be gifting pediatric patients gifts such as books and blankets on Dec. 16.

NWTC staff reports its nursing students have already collected over $1000 worth of fleece for blankets and $500 in new books to go toward this effort.

Students are scheduled to load their cars at 12 p.m., on Wednesday, and will then be making their way to St. Vincent and Bellin hospitals.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sport Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Rich Palzewic interview

High School Hoops 12/11

Notre Dame girls cruise past West De Pere, Little Chute boys edge Denmark

Brewers to keep Timber Rattlers as an affiliate

Green Bay Nation 12/9: Davante Adams legend grows