NWTC Nursing Association gifts books and blankets to pediatric patients at local hospitals

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) Student Nursing Association is bringing joy to children and teens spending their holidays in Green Bay hospitals.

According to NWTC, their nursing club will be gifting pediatric patients gifts such as books and blankets on Dec. 16.

NWTC staff reports its nursing students have already collected over $1000 worth of fleece for blankets and $500 in new books to go toward this effort.

Students are scheduled to load their cars at 12 p.m., on Wednesday, and will then be making their way to St. Vincent and Bellin hospitals.