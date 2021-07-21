NWTC Nursing Program plans to use grant money to help diversify workforce

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – NWTC recently announced a grant awarded to the school’s Nursing Program by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

Officials with the school plan to use the $1.8 million to help diversify the Nursing Program.

“Nurses work very closely with patients, and we’re seeing a demographic change in our community, where there’s increased diversity of our patients,” Brian Krogh, Associate Dean of Health Sciences & Education said. “We really need to have that reflected in our workforce.”

The money awarded to the school will help minority students in need of financial assistance pay for their schooling.

“It’s looking at bringing in and assisting students, students of color, students of different cultural backgrounds, and people and students that are financially in need of assistance,” Krogh said.

Over the next four years, NWTC hopes to help 50 students through the grant.

“We’re looking to really provide an opportunity to students who wouldn’t have an opportunity otherwise,” Cindy Theys, Associate Dean of Health Sciences & Education said.

The money will be available to students enrolling in the Nursing Associate Degree Program.

“This grant will be assisting students with books and tuition and any type of support they might need to any barriers they might face as they progress through the program,” Krogh said.

Theys added, “We’ll help them really come up with family-sustaining careers, and it’s just a great opportunity.”

Officials with the school say it’s an opportunity for students to kickstart a new career, and for Northeast Wisconsin to add diversity to its nursing workforce.

“Hopefully it’s going to increase the number of students we’re going to see come through our door that are diverse,” Krogh said. “Students that may have a lot of barriers financially.”

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE NURSING ASSOCIATE DEGREE PROGRAM AT NWTC