NWTC offering Baking and Pastry program this fall

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) A labor shortage in the food service industry is creating demand for those with specialized training. Kris Schuller reports NWTC is starting up a sweet new program aimed at meeting the need.



Starting this fall people with a passion for baking can come here to NWTC and take their skills to a whole new level.



Two years ago, the technical college rolled out its Culinary Specialist diploma program for those that love to cook. According to college officials most graduates have found work in the industry.



Now NWTC is adding a stand along Baking and Pastry program for people looking to work as a baker or to own their own business.



“A lot of people go to school for cooking and they don’t learn a lot about baking. They just learn the fundamentals and get through it and I think a huge part of being a chef is to bake also,” said Chef David Crawford, a program instructor.



Chef Crawford says graduates will be trained to prepare and bake breads, muffins, scones and many other restaurant quality desserts. He says baking is a skill that’s highly sought after and graduates will have a definite leg up on their competition.



“We have an advisory board and they tell us what they are looking for in the community and they have that desire they say, that we need more bakers with more experience,” Crawford said. “People are looking for real homemade desserts and pastries.”



The nine-credit program kicks off this fall.

