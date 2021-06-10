GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

NWTC opens learning center at Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NWTC_-5666972972662765495

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC), in collaboration with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay, will be opening its first-ever learning center for students to use as a resource for their higher education needs.

Officials say the NWTC Green Bay East learning center, located at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay, will open on Monday, June 14, and will serve as a space for youth who are interested in applying to NWTC to meet with career coaches and success advisors.

“We have created a space that serves multiple needs for our students,” said Dr. Colleen Simpson, NWTC vice president of student services. “This learning center will be a resource to meet each student where they are and remove barriers to their success.” Current NWTC students can access a workspace for homework, student support coaches, Wi-Fi, and computers.

Serving youths in the area for 54 years, Lisa Kogan-Praska, chief executive officer of Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay shares that a new partnership with NWTC “is key to connecting students with valuable resources that allow them to explore careers, overcome barriers, and build pathways for long-term success.”

Officials say the NWTC learning center will provide increased access for NWTC students who reside on the east side of town.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

FVL beats Little Chute to advance to softball regional final

ISA celebrates grand opening

Jimmie Johnson

De Pere blasts Ashwaubenon baseball 10-0

Green Bay Blizzard

Green Bay Preble softball remains undefeated with sweep of Manitowoc