NWTC opens learning center at Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC), in collaboration with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay, will be opening its first-ever learning center for students to use as a resource for their higher education needs.

Officials say the NWTC Green Bay East learning center, located at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay, will open on Monday, June 14, and will serve as a space for youth who are interested in applying to NWTC to meet with career coaches and success advisors.

“We have created a space that serves multiple needs for our students,” said Dr. Colleen Simpson, NWTC vice president of student services. “This learning center will be a resource to meet each student where they are and remove barriers to their success.” Current NWTC students can access a workspace for homework, student support coaches, Wi-Fi, and computers.

Serving youths in the area for 54 years, Lisa Kogan-Praska, chief executive officer of Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay shares that a new partnership with NWTC “is key to connecting students with valuable resources that allow them to explore careers, overcome barriers, and build pathways for long-term success.”

Officials say the NWTC learning center will provide increased access for NWTC students who reside on the east side of town.