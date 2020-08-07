GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

NWTC prepares to welcome students back





GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A group at NWTC was on campus Thursday to prepare to welcome students for the fall semester.

Members of the Student Involvement staff are filling 1,500 welcome bags – each one contains a face covering, hand sanitizer, and treats.

The idea is to welcome students with a gift while helping to keep the campus community safe.

“The first day back is difficult for all students across the board,” Brooke Brunner, an organizer, tells WFRV Local 5. “I think this will just make things feel like a more normal kick-off.”

Organizers say the shut down in spring was difficult for staff and students due to the lack of human interaction.

