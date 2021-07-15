NWTC receives $1.8 million grant to help increase diversity in nursing field

GREEN BAY (WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) received a $1.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The grant will be used to increase diversity within the nursing workforce.

The proposal, Educating Aspiring Registered Nurses (EARN), will help students with economic barriers be able to graduate from the Associate Degree Nursing Program and increase diversity within the nursing field. Students apart of the EARN program will receive financial support, a personalized career plan and more.

“Our hope is to increase our student’s motivation and ability to excel in their academic journey by helping them see their accomplishments and providing the tools to overcome any barriers to their success,” said Brian Krogh, NWTC associate dean of health & sciences.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, nursing is #4 in projected growth through 2028. According to NWTC, Brown County diversity among registered nurses is low at 268 employees compared to the national average of 1,242.

EARN will help 50 students, over the next four years, graduate with a nursing associate degree through NWTC.

Students who are of racial minority, low income, and educationally underserved will be eligible. You can start applying for fall classes at NWTC now or learn more about the nursing associate degree.