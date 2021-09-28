NWTC students get ‘real world’ lesson with help from Brown County parks

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) — Some students from Northeast Wisconsin Technical College are getting a first-hand look at what it’s like to work in the real world. They are part of a team building a new campground.

“It’s something unique. It’s something we don’t see every decade, and some of us may never see in our lifetime,” said Matt Kriese, who is Parks Director for Brown County.

Those students now putting what they learned inside a classroom to the test. Over the last two weeks, they have been helping build a future site for campers at the Brown County Reforestation Park, 4418 Reforestation Rd., in Suamico.

“When you think of a campground, you think of having the land space, and developing some sites, but there’s a lot more than what meets the eye there,” Kriese said.

In fact, it goes much further than just needing a place to set-up a tent.

“Modern day campers need electric. They need water, and even some sort of a septic system, so it was just natural that we reached out to NWTC and we created this partnership,” Kriese added.

It turns out to be a win-win, not only for Brown County, but for the students who are getting that experience.



“There’s definitely some learning curves we’ve had to deal with, but I think overall we did a really good job executing in a timely manner and with quality standards,” said student David Carpiaux.

It’s also good news for the teachers.

“It’s really important for an instructor to be able to assess in a real world environment, it really shows me what students are really willing to learn and what they want to learn,” said instructor Peter Mleziva.

The potential of what’s happening extends well beyond a campfire, too.

“It’s something we’re adding to our community,” Kriese said. “Not only for Brown County residents to have a stay vacation, but also for the tourists that come to our area to provide a positive economic impact for overall greater Green Bay area.”

Kriese said he expects the campground to be open to campers by June 2022.