GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

NWTC students get ‘real world’ lesson with help from Brown County parks

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Northeast WI Technical College

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) — Some students from Northeast Wisconsin Technical College are getting a first-hand look at what it’s like to work in the real world. They are part of a team building a new campground.

“It’s something unique. It’s something we don’t see every decade, and some of us may never see in our lifetime,” said Matt Kriese, who is Parks Director for Brown County.

Those students now putting what they learned inside a classroom to the test. Over the last two weeks, they have been helping build a future site for campers at the Brown County Reforestation Park, 4418 Reforestation Rd., in Suamico.

“When you think of a campground, you think of having the land space, and developing some sites, but there’s a lot more than what meets the eye there,” Kriese said.

In fact, it goes much further than just needing a place to set-up a tent.

“Modern day campers need electric. They need water, and even some sort of a septic system, so it was just natural that we reached out to NWTC and we created this partnership,” Kriese added.

It turns out to be a win-win, not only for Brown County, but for the students who are getting that experience.

“There’s definitely some learning curves we’ve had to deal with, but I think overall we did a really good job executing in a timely manner and with quality standards,” said student David Carpiaux.

It’s also good news for the teachers.

“It’s really important for an instructor to be able to assess in a real world environment, it really shows me what students are really willing to learn and what they want to learn,” said instructor Peter Mleziva.

The potential of what’s happening extends well beyond a campfire, too.

“It’s something we’re adding to our community,” Kriese said. “Not only for Brown County residents to have a stay vacation, but also for the tourists that come to our area to provide a positive economic impact for overall greater Green Bay area.”

Kriese said he expects the campground to be open to campers by June 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

What's to Eat: Boudin Bakery

Inside Skinny: 'SoCal Packer Backers' bringing Green Bay fans together

Ryder Cup fans all around the world experiencing Northeast Wisconsin

Xceptional Athlete: Luxemburg-Casco's Isaac Vanden Bush

Team of the Week: Coleman

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Coleman crushes Oconto Falls; Vanden Bush breaks record