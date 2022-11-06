GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) Criminal Justice students and Green Bay Police Officers hosted a food drive on Saturday to help families in need.

From 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., members of the community had the opportunity to fill a squad car with non-perishable food items, which were then donated to the NWTC Shared Harvest Food Pantry.

Local 5 News caught up with NWTC Criminal Justice Instructor Matthew Ninham, who described the importance of hosting the event, Stuff the Cruiser.

“I think it’s good that we are out here supporting the community,” explained Ninham. “Early on in their careers, I want to teach them what law enforcement is all about. It’s all about community and giving back.”

The students also get the opportunity to work with local agencies, where they can ask questions and learn what it takes to be a police officer.

“They’re learning about being a professional protector here in the community,” said Ninham. “I think it’s just a really fun, great event that allows them to get real-world learning.”

Ninham explained he is expecting another Stuff the Cruiser event in November of 2023.