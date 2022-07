STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Northeast Wisconsin Technical College Campus in Sturgeon Bay has been closed for the day, according to authorities.

In a release from NWTC, around 1:57 p.m. on Thursday, a mysterious package with a potential bomb had been placed on campus. Staff and students were immediately evacuated.

At this time, law enforcement is on campus and has closed down the area. They are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.