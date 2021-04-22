NWTC to offer eight new programs starting in 2021 fall semester

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Eight new programs will be available at Northest Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) starting this fall.

According to officials, the new programs will fall within NWTC’s Business, Public Safety and Trades & Engineering Technologies departments.

“These new programs underscore the importance of our efforts to meet industry needs so our students are equipped with the required skills and experience as they enter the workforce,” says Dr. Jeff Rafn, NWTC president.

The eight programs are:

Data Specialist Associate Degree

Justice & Community Advocacy Associate Degree

Substance Use Disorder Counseling Associate Degree

Career & Technical Eduction Instruction Associate Degree

Diesel Maintenance Technician Technical Diploma

Landscape Technician Technical Diploma

Additive Manufacturing Local Certificate

Telecommunications Tower Technician 1 Certificate

“Offering these new programs and innovations enables NWTC to be at the forefront of preparing a skilled workforce,” says Dr. Kathryn Rogalski, NWTC vice president of learning.

More details on each of the new programs can be found on NWTC’s website.