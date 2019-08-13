NWTC unveils new logo, tag line encouraging students to “Soar Higher”

A new era was ushered in at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College Tuesday morning, as college President, Dr. Jeff Rafn unveiled a new logo and tag line for the educational establishment.

It’s a new era at @NWTC – with a new logo (replacing a 1987 design) and a new tag line – “Soar Higher” reflecting changes made to the college.@WFRVLocal5 pic.twitter.com/xWlWtUoKSL — Erinn Taylor (@ErinnKTaylor) August 13, 2019

The college’s previous logo had been introduced in 1987.

“It served us well, but it didn’t reflect all of the changes and the dynamic or dynamism that exists in education in general and particularly in technical education,” President Rafn said of the old logo.

The new logo is meant to symbolize strength, confidence, and success for NWTC students and Northeast Wisconsin.

A new tag line, “Soar Higher” was also revealed.

President Rafn says the idea for the tag line came directly from student input.

Celestine Jeffreys, Mayor Eric Genrich’s Chief of Staff was on hand to read a proclamation from the mayor, declaring August 13, 2019 ” NWTC Day” throughout the City of Green Bay.