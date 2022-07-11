GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) and the Greater Green Bay Chamber have partnered with Xometry, an on-demand industrial parts marketplace company.

The partnership is expected to provide scholarships and financial support to at least 50 students in the community who are pursuing a career in advanced manufacturing.

Representative Mike Gallagher was in attendance for the event and supports the partnership made between the groups.

“The single biggest thing I’ve heard over the last six years since I’ve been in congress from all different industries in northeast Wisconsin is that they are struggling to find workers,” explained Gallagher. “This program is aimed at what is our most pressing economic need in northeast Wisconsin and if we figure that out, I think we can really emerge as an even bigger manufacturing powerhouse than we already are.”

The scholarships will also help cover books, housing, and transportation for the students. This financial support from Xometry is part of its mission-driven pledge to donate a portion of its equity to create opportunities for the next generation of manufacturing innovators who will help build a better future.

“At NWTC, we are focused on helping students succeed no matter where they are in their life journey,” said Meridith Jaeger, Vice President of College Advancement at NWTC. “As we continue to imagine how NWTC supports and serves our students at all stages in their lives, it is exciting to partner with local businesses that prioritize education and training.”

While the manufacturing sector continues to excel, it faces obstacles in labor shortages. Studies by the University of Wisconsin-Madison found that filling positions of soon-to-be retirees may be one of the

industry’s biggest challenges over the next decade.

“Whether it’s trucking, industrial maintenance, or welding, you can go right out of high school and do a year or less at NWTC, not settle yourself with a mountain of debt that will take decades to pay off, and then get a high-paying job, that’s just a great opportunity for a kid in northeast Wisconsin,” added Gallagher.

Applications for the scholarships are available now. For further information, click here.